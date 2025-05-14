Letters to the Editor: It makes no sense for small businesses to be sidelined in Altadena/Palisades fire cleanup

To the editor: I was saddened to see the article in the L.A. Times that reported the federal government has denied cleanup funds for the small businesses that were damaged or destroyed in the Altadena/Palisades fires ( “In a race to clean up Altadena, businesses are on their own,” May 8). We need our small businesses now more than ever and so many are struggling, especially after these fires.

Another article in the same paper was about President Trump wanting to accept the “flying palace” so generously being offered by a foreign country ( “Qatar says no final decision made on gifting Trump a jet to use as Air Force One, ” May 11). The money it would take to make it secure so that he can fly his billionaire friends around could surely be used to help those small businesses clean up their property and get back to serving their communities. But we know that is not going to happen.

Janet Walker, Simi Valley