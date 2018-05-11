Melania Trump's 'Be Best' campaign is too much talk, not enough parental action

It may be that, just as we don't think kids are capable of operating a car responsibly until they are older, we should not expect them to exhibit mature behavior online until they are older. I'm not suggesting that we need politicians to police this by setting age limits on phone ownership or use. As it is, too many parents assume that someone else — either government regulators, schools or tech companies (ha!) — is going to protect their children online. It should be clear by now that the companies want to get kids hooked as young as possible, and the government has no idea what Facebook is up to.