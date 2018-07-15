One foreign policy move Trump is getting right — maintaining Obama's pivot to Asia

You would think Trump would be undoing rather than aiding a shift associated with his enemy, Obama. That it is happening nonetheless is one more sign that “strategy” may be too strong a word here. It also underscores a crucial element of the Asia rebalance: America’s turn toward the Pacific is a result of historical trends as much as the deeds of one man or one party. Augmented by professionals in the security establishment who are aware of those forces, the shift is a reminder that very often U.S. foreign policy is driven more by what is “foreign” than by “policy”— that is, it is shaped by forces beyond our control.