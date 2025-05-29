Letters to the Editor: New COVID vaccine guidelines will limit our herd immunity

To the editor: The new leaders at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Department of Health and Human Services say COVID-19 vaccines will require additional testing before being approved for low-risk individuals under the age of 65 ( “Kennedy says COVID vaccines no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women,” May 27). That means your pharmacy may not be allowed to give you the vaccine even if you want it — even if you are a caregiver for an impaired or elderly person or a newborn infant who should not be exposed to the virus.

It is a basic public health principle that a disease that kills millions of people should be given a medical “do not trespass” sign. Herd immunity, produced when members of the herd have antibodies that provide resistance to a disease, is one thing that limits disease spread. This immunity can come from either recovery from infection or by vaccination. If you want to get antibodies safely, vaccination is the way.

I am no expert on infectious diseases, but neither is Robert “I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me” Kennedy Jr. Ask the real experts.

Michael Gross, MD, Woodland Hills