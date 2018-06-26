Actually, trade deficits mean the U.S. is winning

Nations are willing to accept U.S. dollars in exchange for their goods because they trust that the dollar will retain its value. Chinese manufacturers know they can use those dollars to buy pork from Australia or wheat from Argentina. They can also use those dollars to invest in American industry or U.S. securities. The long history of U.S. dollar stability gives the U.S. this unique trade advantage — a key reason we can import more goods than we export year after year. Again, this is not a sign that we are “losing” at trade.