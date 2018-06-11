The Trump-Kim summit is marked by more angst than optimism

In essence, Trump will have to achieve an agreement that is tougher and more comprehensive than the one he scrapped with Iran. Iran gave up 97% of its nuclear material, shut down thousands of centrifuges and accepted strict limitations on its nuclear development that would last a minimum of 10 to 15 years. International inspectors could examine Iranian nuclear facilities, and the International Atomic Energy Agency could install cameras to monitor them. The Iran deal had significant flaws — it came with an expiration date, did not cover Iran’s non-nuclear activities and did not include automatic access for inspectors to all Iranian military facilities — which the Trump administration will need to remedy in any accord with North Korea.