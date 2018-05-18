Why are we relying on profit-driven Uber and Elon Musk for our transit future?

Even if this mix of tech entrepreneurs, NASA and the military can solve that puzzle, there is still the issue of ride sharing itself. No one doubts we have a transportation crisis in Los Angeles. Yet at ground level, ride-share is almost certainly part of the problem instead of the other way around. A report produced last year at UC Davis found that "services like Uber and Lyft attract passengers away from public transit, biking and walking" — by as much as 60%.