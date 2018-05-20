One voter, 28 candidates for Superior Court judge — how will she decide?

So for another side, I went to the Stonewall Democratic Club's site. If you didn't know the significance of the name, the rainbow flag in the banner would be a dead giveaway about where they stand. Sure enough, the two sites were diametrically opposed. On the Stonewall site, Anthony Lewis was endorsed for Seat 64. I clicked through to his website. He's a civil rights attorney with a long history of fighting against discrimination of all kinds. On Craig Huey's site, Lewis gets a grayed-out star with a cautionary red line through it.