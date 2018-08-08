Kris Kobach and the GOP's voter fraud fantasia

Years before Donald Trump was anything besides a political punchline, GOP politicians discovered there was electoral gold to mine in exaggerating the depredations of the undocumented. Mitt Romney used the issue like a club in the 2008 presidential campaign, knocking out former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani over “sanctuary cities,” and nearly taking out Sen. John McCain for daring to propose immigration reform. Romney’s infamous 2012 policy of “self-deportation” — which Trump after the election criticized as “maniacal” — was authored by none other than Kris Kobach.