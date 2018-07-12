Why Santa Monica is fighting the California Voting Rights Act

If Santa Monica voters believe that district-based voting will best serve our city, we can go to the ballot box to make that choice. If the California legislature believes that district-based voting is the only system that works, it should mandate the switch statewide. But if state lawmakers believe that Californians should have a choice as to how they elect their local representatives, the California Voting Rights Act should be amended to follow the federal Voting Rights Act, which ensures that court-mandated districting and payment of attorneys’ fees occurs only when a district-based system is truly needed to make sure minority votes count.