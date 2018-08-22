We know now that Michael Cohen's criminal activity stole the election from Hillary Clinton

To the editor: If the National Enquirer had not swallowed up the story for former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s affair with Donald Trump, and if the $130,000 payment to adult film actor Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) had been known before the election, this would have changed enough votes in those three states to give the election to Hillary Clinton. (“Cohen and Manafort are guilty. And Trump faces a reckoning,” Aug. 21)