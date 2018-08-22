We know now that Michael Cohen's criminal activity stole the election from Hillary Clinton

To the editor: If the National Enquirer had not swallowed up the story for former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s affair with Donald Trump, and if the $130,000 payment to adult film actor Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) had been known before the election, this would have changed enough votes in those three states to give the election to Hillary Clinton. (“Cohen and Manafort are guilty. And Trump faces a reckoning,” Aug. 21)
Think of the enormity of the implications. My mind can not get around it. Never mind the Russians. Look what attorney Michael Cohen’s crime (and his client President Trump’s alleged illegal conduct) has wrought.
Jane Roberts, Redlands
..
To the editor: There will be much discussion about how Cohen’s payments to Clifford might have changed the election. That is a guessing game.
What I do know is that every single man and women around Trump the candidate who knew about, arranged for or remained silent while Trump put Bill Clinton’s accusers front and center during his debate with Hillary Clinton in order to intimidate her should stand up and apologize to the American people and personally to the former Democratic presidential nominee.
They should have been ashamed then, and they should be mortified now.
Deborah Ventura, Ventura
..
To the editor: For those concerned about Trump’s disregard for the law and fundamental tenets of democracy, it’s tempting to believe that the Cohen and Paul Manafort cases are evidence that we’ve finally reached the turning point. While perhaps true, consider what appears to be the president’s rhetorical strategy.
For Trump and his team, this never has been about what transpires in a court of law; it’s about the court of public opinion. So the question remains: How will Republicans in Congress react?
Thus far the Republicans have chosen to place party above country and ethical principles. And that’s not likely to change no matter how many of Trump’s hired hands are found guilty in court. Legal issues are nuanced and aren’t as immediately relevant and threatening, for example, as the death of a woman at the hands of an undocumented immigrant.
The only thing that might change this is the Democrats flipping Congress in November, bringing back accountability and the rule of law.
Richard Cherwitz, Austin, Texas
..
To the editor: Did those who voted for Trump think he was a skunk? Yes.
Did the electorate think that he might have colluded with Russia? Yes.
Did the public think that if the Russians had inside information on Hillary Clinton that could get him elected, he would try to get it? Yes.
Did the electorate think that Trump loved his country? Yes.
Did those who voted for Trump prefer him to the self-righteous rich liberals and the do-nothing rich conservatives? Yes. Was the American public trying to send a message to the political establishment? Yes.
Should Trump run for a second term? No.
Mark Walker, Chino Hills
..
To the editor: During his campaign, Trump made a slogan out of “drain the swamp.” Ever since he took occupancy of the White House, he has wallowed in that swamp.
Trump also promised to bring the “best people” to Washington. Instead we have guilty pleas, scandals and an administration full of incompetents. Loyalty, not intelligence, is what Trump values most.
This week has provided a bit of “Make America Great Again,” though. What has always truly made America great is the rule of law. We have once again seen it function properly despite Trump’s best efforts to tear down our institutions.
Jeff Pollak, La Crescenta
..
To the editor: Cohen, Manafort, Richard Gates, Michael Flynn, George Papadopolous — all people who have been convicted or pleaded guilty. And then there is Omarosa Manigault Newman.
Can Trump pick ‘em or what?
Emma Willsey, Huntington Beach
..
To the editor: Now that Trump has been accused in Cohen’s guilty plea of being a co-conspirator in a federal crime, when will Congress start the impeachment hearings?
Gerard Geiran, Newberry Springs, Calif.
