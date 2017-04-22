Politics
College libraries are removing books to make way for study spaces. That's a shame.

To the editor: Although I admire and understand the points made by the students regarding the benefits of libraries with more study space and less printed material, I feel a little sad over the fact that looking at actual books may be passé. (“Universities redesign libraries for the 21st century: fewer books, more space,” April 19)

Having done a lot of research both in the stacks at UC Berkeley’s libraries and online, I know the benefits of both. But I have found that nothing compares with those intuitive and accidental “eureka” moments in the stacks. A lot of discoveries are otherwise missed browsing online.

I think using UC Berkeley’s Moffitt Library as an example of the future is a little misleading because of the special function of that relatively small facility. Students might benefit by being introduced to the joys of the open stacks in nearby Doe Library; provide dust masks if needed.

Harvey Helfand, Albany, Calif.

..

To the editor: To engage in the practice librarians call “weeding” the shelves is to fatally uproot many rare and invaluable “flowers.” The most valuable and important books are not the most-often read.

In our click-baited world, books appear to be the final obstacle to the Starbucksification of education and research. Sure, you can throw together a PowerPoint presentation, heavy on images and short on words, over coffee and snacks with friends. But there is no replacement for the coffee-free, couch-free, snack-free, deeply silent, deeply solitary and immersive experience of reading and rereading a challenging, important and beautiful book.

Jo Perry, Studio City

..

To the editor: University libraries are becoming less “musty” and more “hip”? What are administrators trying to create, an atmosphere for serious reading and study or an amusement park?

Librarians, please note: Understanding and wisdom don’t require plastic surgery. And never forget William Ralph Inge’s words: “Whoever marries the spirit of this age will find himself a widower in the next.”

Craig Maxwell, La Mesa

