The truth about Donald Trump's 'deplorable' supporters

To the editor: A significant number of Donald Trump’s supporters cheer his racial and gender disparagement, his thinly disguised white supremacism, his incitement to violence and his ignorant nativism.

Exactly what about these supporters is not deplorable?

Barbara Carlton, El Cajon

To the editor: I believe some of Trump’s supporters are bigoted or racist. They hate “political correctness” because they want to openly express their bigotry or racism but they don’t want to be denounced for doing so.

Hillary Clinton denounces them for their bigotry and racism and then, ironically, they denounce her for being politically incorrect.

There is intolerance, and then there’s intolerance of intolerance.

The first is reprehensible, while the second is not.

Michael Asher, Valley Village

To the editor: I was upset to read that Clinton was responding to the bogus Republican outrage by “expressing regret” for her commenting upon the obvious.

If anything, Clinton should have clarified her remark in excruciating detail.

Trump and his minions retweet the rabid sputum of white supremacists. Her only expression of regret should have been for the deplorable state of the present Republican Party.

Kevin Gallivan, Tujunga

To the editor: The people who support Trump claim they like straight talk.

Why then are they so incensed when Clinton speaks the truth?

In my book, if you support Trump then you know what he stands for, therefore you are just like him. It’s not like he’s hidden his disdain with regard to people who don’t happen to belong to the Caucasian stock of humans.

The straight talk will not hurt her. In my opinion it will help.

Nato Flores, Los Angeles

To the editor: It is truly sad that a portion of the U.S. electorate feels so beaten down, angry and disenfranchised that they would be swayed by the hateful rhetoric that has been part of the Trump campaign since Day One.

It sounds like a classic case of Stockholm syndrome. Their constant diet of right-wing talk radio, Fox News and the large amount of misinformation on various Internet-based outlets only fuels their disdain for all things Clinton.

I think the characterization of Clinton’s remarks as a gaffe was erroneous. She was only speaking the truth.

Gary Tereshkow, Palm Springs

To the editor: After insulting tens of millions of Trump supporters with her ridiculous “basket of deplorables” attack, Clinton did not apologize.

She didn’t even deliver a “quick, but partial, apology,” as your article says.

Instead, Clinton did what career politicians always do when caught in the act: She had a surrogate issue a statement expressing “regret.”

In this instance, the regret wasn’t about the insult, it was about the number of people she insulted (“half”).

Michael Sanchez, Laguna Beach

I am not deplorable.

Rose Ettaro

West Hills

To the editor: Since the inception of this political campaign, Trump has distorted the truth, blatantly disrespected our president, slammed ethnic groups, made a mockery of those who put their life on the line for our freedom, and refused to learn about the issues at home and abroad in order to be an effective leader.

He is coddled by the media and not held to the same standards.

But Clinton is accused of elitism and disrespect the minute she says something about him and the fire he is fanning (hatred, racism, etc.).

The way I see it, this campaign is not about who is the better candidate but a race between a man and a woman — and it’s clear to me that misogyny is alive and well.

Doris K. Reed, Los Angeles

To the editor: Only half?

Peter Del Greco, Santa Monica



