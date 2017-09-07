Enjoy living in L.A. — but keep in mind that devastating earthquakes await

To the editor: Since news of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation reached us, I have worried more than usual about an earthquake’s effect on Los Angeles. Imagine my relief (it’s not just me) and further worry (what havoc would be wreaked) when I saw the editorial on potential floods and the article on Harvey as a wake-up call for us.

However, once the floodwaters recede in Houston, we will resume our obliviousness when it comes to our precarious location and how to deal with the devastation of an earthquake. The decision to stay or leave Los Angeles now, before disaster, is obviously a personal one, and there is no way to really prepare for an earthquake because there is no warning, like there is for a hurricane.

So I will continue to amass earthquake supplies and hope for the best. In the meantime, I will enjoy all the things life in Los Angeles offers us while we are not shaking. And maybe I’ll get trained to help in case of an earthquake disaster.

Laurie Scher, West Hollywood

