Framed: Mystery series confirms truth is stranger than fiction

To the editor: Thank you, I love this story.

In the middle of our time with the seemingly disjointed themes of right, left, war, peace, rich, poor, needy, psychotics, race, prison as the misplaced home of mental illness and addiction, and politics by the gang that can’t shoot straight; this story puts it all in perspective.

Re “Framed: A mystery in 6 parts,” Aug. 28

For an old hippie, this makes me love the police. I’m crying out of gratitude for living in the most dynamic futuristic loving country in all time and space.

Chris Scoggins, Santa Cruz

::

To the editor: Thank you for highlighting Officer Charles Shaver’s professionalism and integrity in your article about Kelli Peter’s ordeal. It would have been easier to simply place Peters under arrest, book the evidence and let the justice system sort things out. But Shaver took the time to dig deeper.

It is my experience over almost 34 years as a prosecutor that the vast majority of our police and sheriffs consistently strive to do the right thing. We need to keep the “Officer Shavers” of our communities — who go that extra mile and routinely put themselves at risk for us — in mind when we hear the increasingly orchestrated complaints about policing.

Michael Bradbury, Ojai

The writer is a retired district attorney for Ventura County

::

To the editor: I find myself following each installment of Christopher Goffard’s “Framed” series breathlessly.

Truth is truly stranger than fiction. As a mystery reader, I hope the series will morph into a book. It definitely has movie or documentary drama potential. A very impressed reader,

Linda Hernandez, Cerritos

::

To the editor: “Framed” is one of the most interesting stories I’ve read in a long time. Having only read through the third installment, I don’t know the outcome, but assuming Kelli Peters was framed, the scum-bag(s) who framed her deserve every bad thing that could happen to them.

Ray McKown, Los Angeles

::

To the editor: This series of articles “Framed” belongs on a supermarket exit line.

You media have been dumbing down the public for the last 30 to 40 years, resulting in the likes of Donald Trump being the candidate of the Republicans. I feel like saying “God save this country,” but it will be meaningless since I am an atheist.

Adam Mekler, Pasadena

::

To the editor: This article is a fascinating piece of journalism, one of the best that I have read in my many years reading The Times. I also commend the police officers and district attorney for staying with it until justice is done.

Shirley Rudolph, Thousand Oaks

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook