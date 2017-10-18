Kevin de León needs to offer California more than resistance to Trump

To the editor: State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León trots out the tired liberal mantra that he will “resist” President Trump if he is elected to the U.S. Senate. (“California Senate leader Kevin de León announces he will challenge Sen. Dianne Feinstein,” Oct. 15)

In case he didn’t learn from Hillary Clinton’s defeat in the election, trashing Trump and his agenda is not a platform. If he is going to seriously challenge Feinstein, he should be a little more expansive on what he’d like to do other than resist Trump.

I’m afraid it’s come to the point in this country where people on the left are not willing to work with or listen to anybody with whom they don’t agree. Exchanging ideas without personally condemning the other side was once a cornerstone of this nation, and both parties share some blame for our government’s dysfunction. Neither wants to be seen as weak by giving ground to the other party.

Members of Congress should think about what’s best for the country instead of always puffing out their chests.

Bruce Kammerich, Simi Valley

..

To the editor: I was so delighted to learn that our senior U.S. senator will run for reelection.

As a lifelong moderate, I am very concerned that the Democratic Party is moving too far left. If this movement continues, many of us will abandon the party. The screamers and the demanders on the far left are destroying our party.

Feinstein is one of the most brilliant, articulate and effective legislators of all time. She has my support.

Francine Oschin, Encino

..

To the editor: Feinstein has made a highlight-free Senate career out of the feckless “third way” triangulation that treats bipartisanship as though it were an end in and of itself.

She lost my vote in 2002 when she voted for the Iraq War. Now, she says we should give the race-baiter-in-chief a chance. What brave, bipartisan sentiment.

California has now wasted 25 years of precious Senate representation on someone who thinks the best outcome is the precise midpoint between right and wrong. Feinstein needs to retire, but since she refuses to do what’s best for her constituents, I’ll be casting a vote to send her packing.

Branden Frankel, Encino

