If Christine Todd Whitman can call on Trump to resign, so can other Republicans

To the editor: Having lived with satisfaction under every president from Franklin D. Roosevelt to Barack Obama, I have been eagerly waiting for a prominent Republican to state the truth about President Trump’s unacceptable performance.
I applaud former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman for publicly setting forth numerous facts that make clear the president is violating his oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Hopefully, her courageous public stand will motivate many other eminent Republicans to put the future of American constitutional government ahead of any partisan loyalty to an unfit president.
Sherman N. Mullin, Oxnard
To the editor: Whitman and other critics of Trump’s performance in Helsinki want to take one sentence he said and use it to define his total Russian policy. Before we demand Trump’s resignation over one sentence, let us look at his actions.
He has bombed the forces aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Syria, placed the toughest sanctions on Russia and its leaders, called into question Russia’s gas pipeline to Germany and sent sent anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. This is clearly not someone pursuing a “Russia first” policy.
All I can do is caution critics that those who listen to the total account have the right story and will vote for him again.
Charles Ferraro, Rancho Palos Verdes
To the editor: Trump resign? Let’s think of all the good things he’s done.
Never mind. Let’s think of the Dodgers with Manny Machado in the lineup.
Mark Bedol, Claremont
