Letters to the Editor: More needs to be done to keep ICE agents accountable to the law

To the editor: I read the article about Sen. Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) proposed legislation to ban Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement officials from wearing masks ( “Proposed bill would ban ICE agents, law enforcement from wearing masks in California,” June 16). While he’s at it, Wiener should also broaden his legislation to include significant penalties for officers who violate the law by failing to tell people why they are being arrested and by failing to provide them with copies of legal arrest warrants, signed by a judge. There are scores of videos on social media documenting these illegal practices by ICE agents and whoever accompanies them in these arrests. There should be serious penalties for law enforcement officers (and their contractors) who violate the law in California. No one is above the law, including ICE.

Jeff Crider, Palm Desert