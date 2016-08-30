An effort to fix California's outdated campaign cash database approved by the Legislature

California election officials would have until 2019 to repair or replace the state's antiquated campaign finance database under a bill sent to Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1349 would require the changes to Cal-Access, the online campaign contribution and lobbying database first created in the late 1990's.

"The last time the Cal-Access program was redone your mobile phone weighed 10 pounds," said state Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), the author of SB 1349.

The bill does not, however, provide funding for the system overhaul. That cost is estimated at $11.6 million for the actual project, with ongoing costs of some $2.8 million a year to maintain a new system.