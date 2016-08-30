LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Between now and Wednesday night, the big focus will be on the last hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

  • Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a ban on using bullhooks to control elephants, a bill he vetoed in 2015.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.
  • Lawmakers approved a bill Monday requiring county jails to provide in-person visits for the families of inmates.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debateshere as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Aug. 30, 2016
7:39 p.m. Aug. 30, 2016, 7:39 p.m.

An effort to fix California's outdated campaign cash database approved by the Legislature

John Myers

An effort to fix California's outdated campaign cash database approved by the Legislature

(John Myers/Los Angeles Times)
(John Myers/Los Angeles Times)

California election officials would have until 2019 to repair or replace the state's antiquated campaign finance database under a bill sent to Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1349 would require the changes to Cal-Access, the online campaign contribution and lobbying database first created in the late 1990's.

"The last time the Cal-Access program was redone your mobile phone weighed 10 pounds," said state Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), the author of SB 1349.

The bill does not, however, provide funding for the system overhaul. That cost is estimated at $11.6 million for the actual project, with ongoing costs of some $2.8 million a year to maintain a new system.

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
75°