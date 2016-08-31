LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Between now and Wednesday night, the big focus will be on the last hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

  • Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a ban on using bullhooks to control elephants, a bill he vetoed in 2015.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.
  • Lawmakers approved a bill Monday requiring county jails to provide in-person visits for the families of inmates.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debateshere as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Aug. 31, 2016
10:54 a.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 10:54 a.m.

Bill allowing landlords to bar medical pot use is dropped

Patrick McGreevy

Bill allowing landlords to bar medical pot use is dropped

A lawmaker has dropped a bill that would have allowed landlords to bar tenants from smoking medical marijuana in apartments. (Eduardo Contreras / San Diego Union-Tribune)
A lawmaker has dropped a bill that would have allowed landlords to bar tenants from smoking medical marijuana in apartments. (Eduardo Contreras / San Diego Union-Tribune)

A state lawmaker has dropped a proposal that would have allowed landlords renting apartments in California to bar their tenants from smoking medical marijuana in their residences.

Assemblyman Jim Wood (D- Healdsburg) could not work out an agreement with the chairwoman of a key committee on how to meet the needs of people relying on medical cannabis, an aide said.

Wood had said AB 2300 is needed because secondhand smoke can easily travel through windows, doors and shared ventilation system in multiunit apartments and condos.

“This is about protecting families that live in close proximity to others,” Wood said in a recent statement, adding that there are cannabis products that can be ingested without smoking them.

However, Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, thought the bill was too limiting on medical cannabis patients.

“They had a difference of opinion regarding the effectiveness of cannabis delivery mechanisms other than smoking,” said Liz Snow, a spokeswoman for Wood, who said the assemblyman agreed to drop the bill in lieu of Jackson’s continuing concerns.

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
81°