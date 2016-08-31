Bill to advance California's high-speed rail project is sent to Gov. Brown

A bridge in Fresno under construction in March is meant to one day be used by the California High Speed Rail.

In the last few hours before the end of session, lawmakers passed a measure to advance the California bullet train project.

Voters approved nearly $10 billion in bonds for the high-speed rail project in 2008, but it has since stalled. The bill passed Wednesday would clarify wording in the 2008 measure and allow some of the money for the project to upgrade existing rail lines.

"It's a critical investment in our infrastructure," the bill's author, Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco), said.

But opponents say the bill passed Wednesday alters the voter-approved measure too much.

"This is a revision of what the voters intended," Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) said.

The bill, AB 1889, now heads to the governor for approval.