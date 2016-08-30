California may start giving vouchers for diapers to families on welfare

A family passes by bulk packages of diapers at a Costco store in Tucson.

California families on welfare would receive a $50 monthly diaper voucher for young children under a bill sent to the governor Tuesday.

The bill would provide a benefit to families in CalWORKs, the state’s welfare program, that could be used only to purchase diapers. Starting in 2020, families in the program would receive the diaper benefit each month for each child younger than 2.

The California Assembly passed the bill 54-12. It requires the governor’s approval to become law.

Diapers may soon become cheaper for all families under a separate bill sent to the governor this month. That bill would exempt diapers from California sales taxes.

