California lawmakers approve bill to deny state contracts to companies that boycott Israel

Lawmakers took action Tuesday to prevent California state government agencies from awarding contracts to companies that participate in a boycott of Israel.

AB 2844 requires any company that accepts a state government contract of $100,000 or more to certify that it's not in violation of California civil rights law -- which, said the Assembly members who wrote the bill, would include companies involved in an international Israeli boycott.

That global campaign -- the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions movement -- is intended to put pressure on Israel to change its policies until the country ends its occupation of "all Arab lands" and recognizes an independent Palestine.

Other states have taken similar action, and the bill was the subject of eight separate amendments during the 2016 legislative session in Sacramento.

"The bottom line is that the state should not subsidize discrimination in any form," said the bill's author, Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica).

AB 2844 now heads to Gov. Jerry Brown for a signature or veto by the end of September.