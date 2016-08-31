LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Today the big focus is on the final hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

  • Legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday broke through a two-year impasse to reach a deal on how to spend money generated by the state's cap-and-trade auctions.
  • The state Senate sent the governor a bill Tuesday to end the statute of limitations for rape and other felony sex crimes. The measure was inspired by allegations against comedian Bill Cosby.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debates here as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Take a look at some scenes from the legislative session captured by the L.A. Times.

Aug. 31, 2016
'Let's get the Olympics back to California': Lawmakers OK $250-million spending guarantee for 2024 Summer Games

Patrick McGreevy

An artist's rendering shows downtown Los Angeles during the 2024 Summer Olympics. (LA24)
State lawmakers on Wednesday sent the governor a bill that would allow him to provide up to $250 million in financial guarantees in case the city of Los Angeles goes over budget in its proposal to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon (D-Los Angeles) said the authorization is needed to allow the city of Los Angeles to compete to host the Games, which he said are not expected to show a deficit.

“Let's get the Olympics back to California,” De Leon told his Senate colleagues before they voted to approve the bill. The guarantee is required by the U.S. Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee as a prerequisite before any city can be considered for hosting an Olympic Games.

“Hosting the Games in California is expected to generate billions of dollars for the state’s economy,” stated De Leon’s bill giving authorization to the governor. “The city of Los Angeles expects there will be net revenue exceeding expenses that can be devoted to legacy programs for youth and citizens of California.”

