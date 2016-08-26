No more killer whales: Legislature sends measure banning orca breeding and performances in California to governor

California theme parks would be banned from breeding orcas or featuring them in performances for entertainment purposes under a bill the state Senate sent to Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday.

SeaWorld, the park featured in the critical 2013 documentary "Blackfish," announced in March that it would stop breeding orcas.

The legislation passed Friday would prevent theme parks and other organizations in California from starting similar breeding programs in the future. The bill needs the governor's signature to take effect.

The orca provision is part of a budget-related bill that would be wrapped into the $171-billion state budget the governor signed in June.