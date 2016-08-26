ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. We've got a number of big stories that we're following:

We've also got a new bill tracking page for some of this month's biggest state Capitol debates.

Find the July Essential Politics archives here.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Aug. 26, 2016
10:24 a.m. Aug. 26, 2016, 10:24 a.m.

No more killer whales: Legislature sends measure banning orca breeding and performances in California to governor

Sophia Bollag

No more killer whales: Legislature sends measure banning orca breeding and performances in California to governor

An orca performs in a show at SeaWorld San Diego. (SeaWorld Entertainment)
An orca performs in a show at SeaWorld San Diego. (SeaWorld Entertainment)

California theme parks would be banned from breeding orcas or featuring them in performances for entertainment purposes under a bill the state Senate sent to Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday.

SeaWorld, the park featured in the critical 2013 documentary "Blackfish," announced in March that it would stop breeding orcas.

The legislation passed Friday would prevent theme parks and other organizations in California from starting similar breeding programs in the future. The bill needs the governor's signature to take effect.

The orca provision is part of a budget-related bill that would be wrapped into the $171-billion state budget the governor signed in June.

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
71°