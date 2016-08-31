ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. This year's legislative session headed down to the final hours Wednesday night with a flurry of final votes on bills.

  • Legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday broke through a two-year impasse to reach a deal on how to spend money generated by the state's cap-and-trade auctions.
  • The state Senate sent the governor a bill Tuesday to end the statute of limitations for rape and other felony sex crimes. The measure was inspired by allegations against comedian Bill Cosby.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debates here as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Take a look at some scenes from the legislative session captured by the L.A. Times.

Is this the last time a legislative session ends in Sacramento with quickly amended bills?

At several points on Wednesday night, with only hours before the end of the legislative session, proposed laws were being quickly rewritten and placed in front of weary lawmakers for a fast vote.

It's a familiar scene at the state Capitol. But one group hopes it's also the last time it happens.

Proposition 54, which will be considered by California voters on Nov. 8, would require most bills be in print and online for public review for at least 72 hours before final legislative votes.

That would almost completely eliminate a number of bills debated and passed on Wednesday, usually brought up "without reference to file."

The idea behind Prop 54, written by GOP donor Charles Munger, Jr. and former legislator Sam Blakeslee, actually originated in the Legislature. The two men circulated their initiative after the Legislature failed for several years to move the idea forward.

