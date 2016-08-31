Lawmakers approve new climate plans to help California's disadvantaged communities

Three more measures intended to address climate change in poor and polluted communities were passed by state lawmakers on Wednesday night.

They followed on the heels of major legislation approved last week to set a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and to increase oversight of state regulators.

One of the bills, AB 1550 from Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), would refine guidelines for spending revenues from the state's auction of greenhouse gas pollution credits and would require more money be used to help low-income households.

Gomez said the bill would bring greater equity to the state’s programs.

“Our most polluted neighborhoods are disproportionately home to Latinos, African Americans, and other communities of color,” he said.

AB 2722 from Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina del Rey), would ensure more state grants awarded through a housing program would go toward disadvantaged communities.

A third measure, SB 1383 from state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), would direct state regulators to crack down on “short-lived climate pollutants,” which include emissions that contribute to global warming and create health hazards.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s office has signaled that he supports all of the proposals.