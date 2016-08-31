ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. This year's legislative session headed down to the final hours Wednesday night with a flurry of final votes on bills.

  • Legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday broke through a two-year impasse to reach a deal on how to spend money generated by the state's cap-and-trade auctions.
  • The state Senate sent the governor a bill Tuesday to end the statute of limitations for rape and other felony sex crimes. The measure was inspired by allegations against comedian Bill Cosby.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debates here as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Take a look at some scenes from the legislative session captured by the L.A. Times.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Aug. 31, 2016
9:32 p.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 9:32 p.m.

Lawmakers approve new climate plans to help California's disadvantaged communities

Chris Megerian

Lawmakers approve new climate plans to help California's disadvantaged communities

(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Three more measures intended to address climate change in poor and polluted communities were passed by state lawmakers on Wednesday night.

They followed on the heels of major legislation approved last week to set a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and to increase oversight of state regulators.

One of the bills, AB 1550 from Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), would refine guidelines for spending revenues from the state's auction of greenhouse gas pollution credits and would require more money be used to help low-income households.

Gomez said the bill would bring greater equity to the state’s programs.   

“Our most polluted neighborhoods are disproportionately home to Latinos, African Americans, and other communities of color,” he said.

AB 2722 from Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina del Rey), would ensure more state grants awarded through a housing program would go toward disadvantaged communities.

A third measure, SB 1383 from state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), would direct state regulators to crack down on “short-lived climate pollutants,” which include emissions that contribute to global warming and create health hazards.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s office has signaled that he supports all of the proposals.

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
70°