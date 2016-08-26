Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. We've got a number of big stories that we're following:
- Lawmakers finished work on Wednesday on a pair of closely watched climate change bills, from the expansion of the state's climate goals to a bill intended to require more oversight of state regulators.
- Sex offenders would have to reveal more about their online habits, including email addresses, in a bill now on the governor's desk.
- An effort to end California's use of Daylight Savings Time looks to have run out of time in the statehouse.
- Gov. Jerry Brown must now decide whether to sign or veto a plan to make tampons tax free in California.
Lawmakers push school bus safety bill after fatality
