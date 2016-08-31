New processing standards for medical marijauna would be set under bill sent to governor

Lawmakers proposed new standards for manufacturing medical marijuana products in a bill sent to the governor.

The University of California would conduct a study of the effects of marijuana on motor skills, and new standards would be set for manufacturing medical cannabis products under legislation sent Wednesday by state lawmakers to the governor.

The measure was approved as California prepares to begin issuing licenses to marijuana growers and sellers in 2018 and as voters consider a November ballot measure that would legalize recreational use of pot.

The bill by Assemblyman Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) and others would exempt collectives and cooperatives that manufacture medical cannabis products from some criminal sanctions if they meet state requirements. The manufacturing must use processes without solvents or processes with nonflammable, nontoxic solvents.

“Recent raids and busts on the ground have highlighted the need for this bill,” said Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland), a co-author of the bill.

Cooley said the new manufacturing standards can be enforced by the new Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation.

“As the bureau ramps up licensure programs and puts regulations in place, it is important that local governments have clarification about what types of manufacturing and extraction are allowed,” Cooley said.

The measure, which also provides for reporting of license denials, is supported by the California Cannabis Industry Assn., which said it will protect the health and safety of medical cannabis patients.

The study on pot’s effect on motor skills comes as groups opposing recreational use charge that legalization will lead to more automobile accidents in California.