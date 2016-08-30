LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Between now and Wednesday night, the big focus will be on the last hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

  • Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a ban on using bullhooks to control elephants, a bill he vetoed in 2015.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.
  • Lawmakers approved a bill Monday requiring county jails to provide in-person visits for the families of inmates.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debateshere as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Aug. 30, 2016
7:28 p.m. Aug. 30, 2016, 7:28 p.m.

New campaign donation disclosure rules rejected by the state Senate

John Myers

New campaign donation disclosure rules rejected by the state Senate

Lawmakers on Tuesday narrowly rejected an effort to create new disclosure rules for California political mailers and money gathered from several donors into a single contribution.

Assembly Bill 700 failed by a single vote in the state Senate, needing a supermajority of 27 senators to pass.

The complex campaign finance bill became ensnared in a disagreement this month over whether it represented more or less donor disclosure. The state's Fair Political Practices Commission voted to oppose late amendments to AB 700 regarding the disclosure rules for "earmarked" contributions.

The bill sought to address instances where a political contribution is cash collected from a series of donors who ask the identified donor to then "earmark" the money for a particular campaign.

Jodi Remke, the FPPC chair, wrote in a letter last week that the changes to AB 700 would create a "loophole" for some organizations to bypass the contribution limits.

Supporter of the bill disagreed with the FPPC's interpretation, but the disagreement may have proved a distraction in the bill's final days.

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
75°