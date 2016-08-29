LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?
Aug. 29, 2016
New mandatory prison sentence bill inspired by Stanford sexual assault heads to governor's desk

Liam Dillon

Brock Turner was sentenced to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office)
State lawmakers passed a bill Monday to add mandatory prison sentences for certain sexual assaults – a measure inspired by a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge’s decision not to sentence a Stanford University student to prison in a high-profile case this year.

The June decision by Judge Aaron Persky to sentence Stanford student Brock Turner to six months in jail after sexually assaulting an unconscious woman sparked significant criticism that the punishment was too lenient.

Under current California law, those convicted of rape using additional physical force must serve time in prison. This measure would require the same punishment for sexual assaults of those unconscious or incapable of giving consent due to intoxication.

“If we let a rapist off with probation and little jail time, we re-victimize the victim, we dissuade other victims from coming forward and we send a message that sexual assault of an incapacitated victim is just no big deal,” Assemblyman Bill Dodd (D-Napa), a coauthor of the measure, said during floor debate in the Assembly.

The bill, AB 2888, passed unanimously in the Assembly and now heads to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.

Opponents of the measure have argued the state’s history of mandatory sentencing has disproportionately affected people of color and led to the state’s large prison population.

