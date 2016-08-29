Ratepayers will remain on the hook for gas leaks after Assembly rejects new legislation

Though it was approved by the state Senate earlier this year, legislation that would have prevented ratepayers from being charged for natural gas lost during leaks fell far short and stalled in the Assembly on Monday.

The issue gained new attention in the wake of the Aliso Canyon natural gas leak, which lasted four months and forced thousands of people to relocate because of foul air. Although an executive order from Gov. Jerry Brown helped protect ratepayers from covering the cost, there are other, smaller leaks where they're still charged.

“If your gas bill is $50 a month, some small part of that is paying for gas you never got," said Timothy O'Connor, an attorney at the Environmental Defense Fund.

Sen. Mark Leno (D-San Francisco), the bill's author, said utilities would be more likely to fix problems with their equipment and prevent methane pollution if they couldn't charge ratepayers for gas that is lost due to leaks or venting.

“Why we should we be paying for the faults in their system?" he said. "We’re paying to work against our own climate goals.”

Advocates said utilities ramped up their lobbying in their effort to kill the measure, which they view as unnecessarily punitive. The bill would “penalize utilities for the value of natural gas lost due to factors outside of the utilities’ control,” said Chris Gilbride, a SoCalGas spokesman. “This includes venting for safety and reliability, and damage to pipelines caused by third parties.

Other business organizations, including the California Chamber of Commerce, have also opposed the bill, calling it "yet another burden put onto already heavily regulated industries."