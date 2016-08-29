LOCAL
Aug. 29, 2016
Was your ballot counted? You'll be able to find out if Gov. Jerry Brown signs this bill

John Myers

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Californians would have a new legal right to be told whether their ballot was counted under a bill that won final approval in the Legislature on Monday.

AB 2089 won bipartisan support in the Assembly and now heads to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill's author, Assemblyman Bill Quirk (D-Hayward), tweeted the news just after the final vote.

In every election, a small number of marked ballots aren't counted for a variety of reasons -- from arriving too late to being damaged or illegible and beyond.

AB 2089 would require county registrars of elections to set up a free system enabling voters to check what the ultimate outcome was of their own ballot and, if it wasn't counted, why.

"Many of our constituents whose votes aren't counted at a registrar's office never know," said Assemblywoman Catherine Baker (R-San Ramon).

