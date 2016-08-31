LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Between now and Wednesday night, the big focus will be on the last hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

  • Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a ban on using bullhooks to control elephants, a bill he vetoed in 2015.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.
  • Lawmakers approved a bill Monday requiring county jails to provide in-person visits for the families of inmates.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debateshere as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Aug. 31, 2016
11:06 a.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 11:06 a.m. Reporting from Stateline, Nev.

White House promises more federal aid for Lake Tahoe region

Phil Willon

The view of Lake Tahoe from historic Thunderbird Lodge on the eastern shore in Nevada. (McClatchy-Tribune)
The White House on Wednesday announced a series of new funding and environmental programs to address the deteriorating health of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding forests caused in part by the increasing temperatures brought about by climate change.

The announcement came just hours before President Obama was scheduled to address the Lake Tahoe Summit, an annual environmental conference that California and Nevada leaders began two decades ago because of concerns about the declining water clarity in the once crystal-clear Sierra lake.

Tahoe’s surface water temperature in 2015 was the highest ever recorded, while annual snowfall levels have been on the decline. The increasing air temperatures in the Lake Tahoe region also have stressed the surrounding forests, causing an alarming increase in tree mortality and fire danger, according to the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

In response, the Obama administration announced the following assistance:

  • The Department of the Interior will provide $29.5 million to reduce dead trees and other hazardous fuels to improve forest health and decrease the threat of catastrophic wildfires.
  • The Environmental Protection Agency will provide $230,000 to manage and reduce storm water runoff in the Tahoe region.
  • The National Forest Foundation, working with the U.S. Forest Service and local communities, announced it has raised over $4 million for creek restoration projects, for sustainable recreation and to improve forest health throughout the nearby Truckee River watershed.

Along with assistance for the Lake Tahoe region, the White House also announced  a new partnership between California and the Department of the Interior to assess the future of the Salton Sea. 

