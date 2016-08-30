If you can't vote in person, this bill would allow anyone you choose to turn in your ballot

Ballots cast by California voters could be turned in at elections offices by anyone, including campaign workers or political party officials, under a bill sent to Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday.

Assembly Bill 1921 removes the language in existing state law that limits help in submitting a vote by mail ballot to close family members. The bill's author, Assemblywoman Lorena S. Gonzalez (D-San Diego), has said those limitations are an obstacle to getting ballots back in a timely fashion for voters in need of help.

In a legislative committee hearing in June, opponents noted that AB 1921 has no maximum number of ballots a single person can turn in and could therefore open the door to vote tampering during large-scale ballot gathering efforts.

Most other states that allow someone to turn in multiple ballots generally limit it to as many as 10 ballots. AB 1921, however, places no maximum number on those that could be submitted to California elections officials by a single person.

The bill passed with no floor debate on Tuesday in the Assembly. Brown has until Sept. 30 to sign it into law or veto it.