Top Democrats warn of 'constitutional crisis' if Trump fires Rosenstein, Mueller over memo

"The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests — no party's, no president's, only Putin's," McCain said in a statement, referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin. "The American people deserve to know all of the facts surrounding Russia's ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy, which is why Special Counsel Mueller's investigation must proceed unimpeded. Our nation's elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin's job for him."