Congress reaches deal on trillion-dollar bill that hikes defense and domestic spending

House and Senate negotiators reached tentative agreement Wednesday on a $1.3-trillion bill that would boost both defense and domestic spending, but at the same time put off solutions to other contentious issues.
The announcement of the deal late Wednesday came two days before the federal government would have been forced to shut down. The House and Senate now face a narrow opening to approve the 2,232-page measure by Friday.
The appropriations bill stemmed from a February deal in which leaders agreed to add tens of billions of dollars to both defense and nondefense spending over the next two years. The new spending levels, if approved by both chambers, will begin Friday and extend through September.
Republicans pushed the bill as a way of boosting defense spending to make up for cutbacks under budget deals formed during the Obama administration.
"This legislation fulfills our pledge to rebuild the United States military," House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said Wednesday.
Democrats, meanwhile, heralded increases in domestic spending. Those allowances for education, housing, opioid addiction efforts and other federal programs were prompted by the need for Democratic votes to offset expected opposition by fiscal conservatives.
"Every bill takes compromise, and there was plenty here, but at the end of the day we Democrats feel very good because so many of our priorities for the middle class were included," Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said. "From opioid funding to rural broadband, and from student loans to child care, this bill puts workers and families first."
The deal was initially expected to be announced no later than Monday night, but was delayed due to disagreements over immigration, healthcare, abortion rights and a long-stalled effort to strengthen the background check system for gun purchasers.
On Wednesday afternoon, Ryan left the Capitol to travel to the White House, where President Trump was said to be waffling over whether to back the deal. Afterward White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement of support:
"The president had a discussion with Speaker Ryan and Leader McConnell, where they talked about their shared priorities secured in the omnibus spending bill. The president and the leaders discussed their support for the bill, which includes more funds to rebuild the military, such as the largest pay raise for our troops in a decade, more than 100 miles of new construction for the border wall and other key domestic priorities, like combating the opioid crisis and rebuilding our nation's infrastructure."
Despite Sanders' words, the immigration and border component of the spending bill fell far short of what Trump had promised voters en route to the presidency. It appeared to sign off on less than $2 billion in border security funding — much of it restricted, and in any case, below Trump's $25-billion request.
Among the other elements, according to legislators and others, were three that touched on the national outcry after recent mass shootings: the measure to strengthen the nation's background check system, another that provides money for schools to tighten security and train workers to spot potential assailants before they act, and a statement that gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention permission to research the impact of gun violence. Since 1996, a spending measure had been interpreted as banning gun research.
