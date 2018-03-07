Porn actress Stormy Daniels sues Trump to nullify hush-money deal

Porn actress Stormy Daniels sued President Trump on Tuesday in an attempt to nullify an agreement that she keep quiet about her alleged affair with him in return for $130,000.
The suit says Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was trying to muzzle Daniels to protect Trump with a bogus arbitration proceeding that he secretly filed last week in Los Angeles.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump at a Lake Tahoe resort in 2006, shortly after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son Barron.
A few weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Daniels sought to share details of the tryst with the news media, but Trump and Cohen "aggressively sought to silence Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won," the complaint says.
Cohen prepared a draft "hush agreement" that identified Trump as "David Dennison" and Daniels as "Peggy Peterson," it says.
Cohen and Daniels signed the agreement, but Trump did not, "thus rendering it legally null and void and of no consequence," according to the complaint.
The suit, filed in Superior Court in Los Angeles, requested a judicial declaration that the hush-money deal was invalid and unenforceable.
That would free Daniels to talk openly of her relationship with Trump after weeks of playing coy in media interviews.
Cohen said last month that he used his own money "to facilitate a payment of $130,000" to Daniels.
He said neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign had reimbursed him, but made no statement on whether Trump himself had done so.
"Importantly, at no time did Mr. Cohen claim Ms. Clifford did not have an intimate relationship with Mr. Trump," Daniels' complaint says. "Indeed, were he to make such a statement, it would be patently false."
