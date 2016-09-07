Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump compete for military support at town hall

With increasingly complex questions facing the U.S. about where to deploy troops and how to pay for it and tens of thousands of veterans struggling to ease back into civilian life, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will spend Wednesday trying to prove they would best lead the military and help those who served.

The presidential nominees are participating in a televised forum aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier Intrepid, now home to a museum on the Hudson River in New York.

The candidates won’t be on stage together — that won’t happen until the first presidential debate on Sept. 26. Instead, they’ll appear back-to-back during the hourlong forum, facing questions from “Today” show co-anchor Matt Lauer and the audience.

The event is organized by the nonpartisan Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and will air on NBC and MSNBC at 5 p.m. PDT.

Both nominees spent Tuesday gearing up for the forum, previewing proposals and attack lines.

In Tampa, Fla., Clinton criticized Trump for saying he knows more about fighting Islamic State terrorists than military generals.

"His whole campaign has been one large insult to those who have worn the uniform,” she said at a rally.

At an event with retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, one of his supporters and advisors, Trump promised to do more for veterans who have struggled to get healthcare after leaving the military.

“You’re going to get taken care of and the government is going to pay your bill,” he said in Virginia Beach, Va.

Trump was due to lay out his plan to rebuild the military earlier Wednesday in Philadelphia, and both he and Clinton announced the support of dozens of retired high-ranking military officials.

Some of Trump’s most high-profile controversies have centered on the military and veterans. Near the beginning of his campaign last year, he insulted Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who spent five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, by saying he prefers veterans who “weren’t captured.” Trump refused to endorse McCain against a primary challenger last month who was a vocal Trump supporter.

Trump also lashed out at the family of Humayun Khan, an Army captain who died in Iraq, after his father criticized Trump during a highly emotional moment at the Democratic National Convention. Trump’s repeated attacks on the Khan family were widely criticized and came amid a stretch of behavior so erratic, even by the standards of his unorthodox campaign, that top Republicans were said to be exploring alternatives should he leave the race.

Since then, Trump has overhauled his campaign leadership and appears to have moved on from the Khans and begun sticking to his core issues of immigration and trade on the campaign trail.

Nonetheless, polls show Trump has more support from the military community.

Trump leads 55% to 36% among veterans and active-duty service members, according to a new NBC/SurveyMonkey poll. The same poll showed Clinton with an overall lead among registered voters, 48% to 42%.

Clinton had the advantage when registered voters were asked which candidate was better equipped to handle nuclear weapons, leading 44% to 24%. Trump has caused alarm among nuclear experts with his loose talk about nuclear war.

It’s a message Clinton’s campaign and her allies have tried to hammer home, portraying Trump as too unstable and erratic to oversee the country’s arsenal.

Priorities USA, a super PAC supporting Clinton, is spending $5 million on a new television advertisement in swing states to criticize Trump’s statements on war and nuclear weapons.

The invasion of Iraq in 2003 will likely be a topic during Wednesday's forum. Clinton voted for the war, a decision that she has said she regrets.

Although Trump has criticized her for the vote, there’s no evidence that he opposed the invasion before it began, despite his claims that he was against it.

