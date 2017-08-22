Thousands set to protest President Trump as he arrives in Phoenix for campaign-style rally

Thousands of protesters are set to descend on downtown Phoenix on Tuesday as President Trump arrives here for a campaign-style rally, as controversy continued to swirl over his assessment that “both sides” were to blame for the racially charged violence that tore through Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month.

Several marches in opposition to Trump were mapped out in recent days, with all converging on the Phoenix Convention Center, where the president is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. local time.

Early Tuesday, nearly 4,000 people indicated on Facebook they would attend an anti-Trump rally at the Herberger Theater Center, less than a block from the convention center. In a separate post, about 3,000 people said they planned to attend a so-called “White Supremacy Will Not Be Pardoned” event downtown organized by Puente Human Rights Movement, a local immigrant rights group.

In addition, several anti-facist groups, also known as antifa, have created online postings, urging supporters to congregate in downtown Phoenix, even as a “Stand for Patriotism” rally and an appearance by the local chapter of Bikers 4 Trump were planned as a show of support for the president.

Some of the controversy has erupted over Trump’s hint last week that he was considering offering a pardon to former Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio, recently convicted on federal contempt charges. The former sheriff’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics have made him a lightning rod for both sides of the immigration debate. Arpaio has said he does not plan to attend the rally, though, and there were signals from the administration that no pardon was planned, at least this week.

The rally here in Phoenix, Trump’s first major event in the West since he took office, has local authorities on edge.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said the department is increasing patrols and that she hopes protests remain peaceful.

“There is a distinct difference between voicing your 1st Amendment rights and committing unlawful acts,” Williams told reporters on Monday. “Criminal conduct will be immediately addressed.”

Several streets have been blocked off downtown and police are working to keep counter-protesters and Trump supporters separated.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton initially called on the president to cancel the rally as the nation continues to grapple with fallout from the violence in Charlottesville where on Aug. 12 far-right activists — including white supremacists and neo-Nazis — battled in bloody brawls with counter-protesters. One woman was killed and dozens injured when a white nationalist rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, according to officials.

In a Washington Post op-ed posted Monday, Stanton expressed concerns about Trump’s visit.

“America is hurting. And it is hurting largely because Trump has doused racial tensions with gasoline,” he wrote. “With his planned visit to Phoenix on Tuesday, I fear the president may be looking to light a match.”

Shortly after Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015, he traveled here for a raucous rally at the convention center.

"Don't worry,” he said at the time, speaking before several hundred supporters packed into the convention center. “We'll take our country back."

