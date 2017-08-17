Trump shuns healing gestures, redoubling support for Confederate memorials and slamming fellow Republicans

President Trump, increasingly isolated, appears caught in a cycle of anger and provocation as he pushes wider the nation’s longstanding racial and cultural divide to solidify his dwindling base of populist political support.

The latest examples came Thursday: Trump further inflamed the incendiary debate over the nation’s Confederate memorials, saying American culture was “being ripped apart” by their removal; lashed out at some perceived Senate enemies; and repeated a religiously offensive myth about an American general using bullets bathed in pigs’ blood to kill Muslim terrorists.

His fusillade came throughout the day on Twitter even as critics, including in Trump’s party, implored him to instead try to unite the nation. As the restive president ostensibly vacationed at his golf club in New Jersey, his unnerved aides were left to deal with the fallout from his tweets and verbal blasts in the days since Saturday, when white separatists provoked deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va.

For Trump, the challenge of governing has grown ever more daunting since he took office in January without the usual bounce of popularity for a new president. As his support has declined, he has relied more on his most ardent supporters, who generally are white, older, nonurban and deeply conservative.

Yet by his efforts to please the hard-right activists, the president is pushing mainstream supporters further away. Polls show his job approval rating below 40%, sometimes dipping into the low 30s, and they suggest his core support — the people who say they will never abandon him — amounts to about 1 in 4 Americans.

That base, together with some more moderate voters who hoped Trump would use his impulsiveness and business instincts to shake up Washington, allowed him to eke out a narrow electoral college victory against an unpopular Hillary Clinton. But governing has been a struggle, diminishing Trump’s leverage over congressional Republicans the more they fear his unpopularity will imperil their majorities.

Trump struck back hard with his Twitter finger Thursday from early morning on, all but endorsing the Republican opponent of Jeff Flake, a GOP senator from Arizona who has criticized him, and assailing local efforts to remove monuments to Confederate heroes.

After news broke of a terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain, the president repeated a dubious myth he previously invoked on the campaign trail, to much criticism, about a general who used bullets coated in pigs’ blood to execute insurgents in the Philippines in the early 20th century​; to followers of Islam, pigs are impure.

“Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught,” Trump tweeted. “There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!”

Trump’s quick condemnation of the Barcelona carnage as a terrorist attack, and his suggestion that Muslims were at fault, came before Spanish authorities had released conclusive information. As such, Trump’s rapid response contrasted with his slowness in calling out the white supremacists in Charlottesville — blame he rescinded on Tuesday, when he said “both sides” were culpable for violence there — and contradicted his claim in that instance that he only comments on such incidents after all the facts are known.

Trump still has not called the fatal attack in Charlottesville, in which a car driven by an alleged white supremacist plowed into a crowd, an act of terrorism.

His tweets extolling Confederate memorials on Thursday drew an explicit link to the threats many of his far-right followers see to the nation’s cultural identity. Separately, his polarizing advisor, Stephen K. Bannon, egged on the escalating culture wars in rare public comments.

As Trump plans for a rally Tuesday in Arizona, the mayor of Phoenix has asked him to stay away in the interests of public safety, a perhaps unprecedented request to a sitting president.

The state is home to Flake, who has written a book critical of Trump, as well as fellow GOP Sen. John McCain, whom Trump also mocked this week, reigniting their long-running feud. The president tweeted praise for Republican Kelli Ward, a former Arizona state senator who plans to challenge Flake next year — after recently suggesting that McCain step down given his cancer diagnosis so the governor could appoint her in his place.

Trump has suggested he might pardon controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a vocal campaign supporter. Arpaio was recently convicted of ignoring a judge’s order to halt his practice of racial profiling as part of immigration enforcement efforts when he was sheriff in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

While Trump’s public approval has hovered near 40%, some of that support is soft. Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, looking at a range of recent polls, estimated his hardcore backing at about 1 in 4 Americans.

In a recent poll by CNN, for example, 24% of respondents said they trusted all or most of what they hear from the White House. A poll by ABC and the Washington Post found 24% saying Trump acts in a presidential manner. In a poll earlier this week from Monmouth University, 24% of respondents said they supported Trump and couldn’t think of anything he could do that would change their minds.

A poll by Marist College for National Public Radio and PBS, released Thursday, found that 27% approved of Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville. The same poll found that 20% of those surveyed said they “strongly approve” of the job he is doing as president.