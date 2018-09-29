Gov. Brown just signed a stack of new gun control laws. Here's what they do

Brown also signed into law on Friday measures that impose lifetime firearm bans on people convicted of serious domestic violence charges, as well as those who have been hospitalized more than once in a year for mental health problems. He also enacted laws that will make it easier for police officers and family members to have guns taken away from persons deemed a danger to themselves or others, and to require concealed gun permit applicants to complete at least eight hours of gun safety training and demonstrate competency with a live-fire exam.