Essential Politics: California's hottest congressional races, ranked

This time next year, the mad scramble for control of the U.S. House of Representatives in all likelihood will dominate political conversation.

Loyal Essential Politics readers know we’ve been focused on California’s 2018 congressional races since the ballots were certified on the 2016 elections, and today we’re offering you an easy way to keep track of the contests that matter.

Our congressional tracker, shown first to subscribers of this newsletter, details the districts that we’ll be talking about in the months to come. For Democrats to win control of the House next fall, they have to flip at least a handful of these seats.

Democrats are attempting to take advantage of anti-Trump resistance movements and demographic change to further dominate the Golden State. They see opportunity in Orange County, which backed a Democrat for president for the first time in 80 years last fall. Several Republicans there haven’t faced tough races in a long time, if ever, making them vulnerable to an upset.

Republicans say they will play offense too. The party will spend money on a handful of races as an insurance policy against possible losses elsewhere. There will be millions spent in the state, one of the most expensive places to run a campaign.

The Times’ California politics editors have ranked the hottest races by the intensity of the fight the member of Congress looks to face. No. 1: Rep. Darrell Issa. See the rest.

‘SANCTUARY STATE’ AGREEMENT HEADS TO A VOTE

In tough negotiations with Gov. Jerry Brown, Senate leader Kevin de León agreed Monday to amend a "sanctuary state" bill that would limit the role of state or local law enforcement agencies in holding and questioning immigrants in the country illegally.

The new version exempts state prisons and includes other changes to how law enforcement agencies will be affected. Immigrant advocates said the bill still sends an important message of support to immigrant communities living in fear under the Trump administration. At least one opposing law enforcement association switched its position to neutral, and the legislation now has the support of Speaker Anthony Rendon in the Assembly, where the bill faces its next hurdle.

As those negotiations were wrapping, California on Monday sued the Trump administration, challenging as unconstitutional the president’s plan to rescind DACA.

NATIONAL POLITICS LIGHTNING ROUND

Speaking of which, congressional Democrats are trying to force a vote on the Dream Act, using a procedural maneuver or at least provide a show of strength that leaves Republican leaders few options but to call one.

We’ve got the top talkers in Hillary Clinton’s new book, including the former secretary of State saying that using a private email server was "dumb."

So far, it’s been adoring crowds for Clinton, but lackluster reviews.

Lots of people are getting on board the Medicare-for-all bandwagon, but House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi isn’t one of them.

Steve Bannon is coming to Berkeley.

VILLARAIGOSA ADMITS HIS TIME MIGHT HAVE PASSED

Antonio Villaraigosa is craving one more act in public life. But as the former L.A. mayor travels the state running for governor, he knows better than anyone that the odds are stacked against him. In the latest in our series of profiles of the top gubernatorial candidates, Villaraigosa suggests as much to Michael Finnegan. Still, he vows to outwork his rivals and return, if he can, to center stage in California politics.