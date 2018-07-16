Democrats trying to flip California House seats got big fundraising boosts post-primary

In all but one of those California races, Democrats out-raised their Republican opponents in the second quarter, in some cases by two- or three-fold. The exception was Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), who has continued to rake in millions in campaign cash. Nunes, who is expected to be reelected, raised more than $4.8 million to the $1.4 million his Democratic challenger, Andrew Janz, brought in.