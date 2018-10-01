California Gov. Jerry Brown enacts strongest net neutrality protections in the country

Nearly nine months after federal regulators voted to do away with net neutrality rules instituted under the Obama administration, California has brought them back in the state.
Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday signed ambitious legislation that prevents broadband and wireless companies from blocking, throttling or otherwise hindering access to internet content, and from favoring some websites over others by charging for faster speeds.
The bill’s passage in the Legislature in August capped months of feuding between tech advocates and telecom industry lobbyists. Telecom giants such as AT&T and Verizon Communications poured millions into killing the legislation, while grass-roots activists fought back with crowdsourced funding and social media campaigns.
California leaders cheered the move, calling the new state rules vital to protect fair access to the internet and part of the state’s resistance to the Trump administration on tech, immigration and climate change policies.
National Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, urged Brown to sign the legislation as net neutrality has become a rallying issue for the party’s candidates in House races across the country.
Senate Bill 822 reinstates the federal regulations at the state level. But it also restricts some “zero-rated” data plans, package deals that allow companies such as Verizon or Comcast to exempt some calls, texts or other content from counting against a customer’s data plan.
The legislation primarily prohibits plans that exempt the same type of content from some companies over others — video streamed on YouTube but not Hulu, for example. The bill also tasks the state attorney general with evaluating potential evasion of the net neutrality rules on a case-by-case basis.
Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who introduced the bill, said the push for net neutrality legislation would protect small businesses, activists and others who couldn’t pay their way out of internet “slow lanes.”
“Net neutrality means that we as individuals get to decide where we go on the internet as opposed to being told where to go,” he said at a San Francisco news conference this month attended by Pelosi and state Democrats. “It’s about we as individuals getting to decide where we get our information.”
Pelosi commended the grass-roots mobilization behind the effort and read a letter from Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Menlo Park), who has led the charge for net neutrality at the federal level. She denounced a recent case in which firefighters were reported to have been hindered by inadequate internet access while battling the Mendocino Complex fire.
“This is where public safety and access to the internet and no throttling involved are so important,” Pelosi said.
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, who along with his counterparts in other states sued the Federal Communications Commission over its net neutrality repeal, also embraced the state’s efforts to restore the rules. But he cautioned his agency would need additional funding and staff to complete its new regulatory duties.
On the Assembly and Senate floors, state lawmakers clashed over whether the state should step in to fill a role some said was best left to the federal government. To opponents, the rules represented burdensome, harsh regulations on companies; for proponents, they were strong and necessary protections for consumers.
Sen. Ling Ling Chang of Diamond Bar was the lone Republican to vote for the bill in the state Senate. The legislation received overwhelming support from both parties in the Assembly, as opposition to the federal rollback of the rules has remained overwhelmingly bipartisan.
Tech activists and advocacy groups say other states are sure to follow California and described the rules as crucial to protect open access to the internet for impoverished and marginalized communities.
Speaking at the news conference in San Francisco, Haleema Bharoocha of the Greenlining Institute, a racial justice and economic policy center in San Francisco, said the internet had given her a platform to combat sexual harassment and raise the voices of other Muslim women in the #MeToo movement.
“Net neutrality has given me a voice online when I’m not able to speak offline,” she said.
Still, telecom industry groups and lobbyists warn the new law will be challenged in federal court, a case they say could make its way to the Supreme Court.
“We all support strong and enforceable net neutrality protections for every American — regardless of where they may live. But this bill is neither the way to get there, nor will it help advance the promise and potential of California’s innovation DNA,” said Jonathan Spalter, president and chief executive of USTelecom, a Washington-based lobby group.
California is one of more than 25 states to consider net neutrality protections since the FCC voted late last year to reverse the Obama-era internet regulations. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who was appointed by President Trump, and Republicans have called for an end to the utility-like oversight of internet service providers.
The rules, enacted in February 2015 and ended in June, barred broadband and wireless companies such as AT&T Inc. and Verizon from selling faster delivery of some data, slowing speeds for certain content or favoring selected websites over others.
Since then, tech companies including Amazon and Facebook have filed briefs in support of the states’ lawsuit against the FCC to restore net neutrality.
An additional proposal by Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) was shelved in the state Assembly. It would have denied public contracts to companies that fail to follow the new state internet rules, but it sunk amid opposition over last-minute amendments.
Soon after the passage of Wiener’s bill, he and other legislators said they worked with the state attorney general’s office to make certain SB 822 would be able to withstand legal challenges and said they were prepared to battle the telecom industry in court.
“The bottom line is this,” De León said. “The internet is vital to our democracy because it is part of our daily lives.”