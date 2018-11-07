California voters reject looser rent control and effort to repeal gas tax, but favor proposal for year-round daylight saving time

Voters handily approved two bond measures, with a third narrowly leading in early returns and a fourth trailing. In all, the bonds proposed more than $16 billion for projects ranging from affordable housing to improvements at children’s hospitals across California. The largest, Proposition 3, would dedicate $8.9 billion for water projects, including $750 million to repair water delivery systems in the Central Valley and $200 million to help fix the state-owned Oroville Dam, which faced severe storm damage in 2017. But the measure trailed in early vote tallies.