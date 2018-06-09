Los Angeles voters picked different candidates for the same job

If these numbers hold among Democrats — who have a 27-point registration advantage in the district and are highly likely to win each race — we’re in for a very strange moment in time. Because Tapalian didn’t win a majority of votes, an Aug. 2 runoff looks likely for the election to fill Mendoza’s remaining term, where the winner would serve only for about three weeks before the Legislature adjourns for the year on Aug. 31. But a different Democrat on the November ballot for the new term in office could mean a completely different senator would serve the next four years.