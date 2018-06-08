Boost in spending for homelessness in budget deal reached by governor, legislative leaders

Last month, Brown proposed a $199.2-billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. That spending plan proposed that a large portion of the state’s current income tax windfall be socked away into a rainy-day reserve fund, filling the fund earlier than had been expected. Democrats in both the Assembly and Senate agreed with earmarking money for the reserve fund. Early information on the budget agreement did not include details on exactly how much money will be set aside.