Boost in spending for homelessness in budget deal reached by governor, legislative leaders

Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders agreed to a new state budget for next year, they announced in a joint statement Friday morning.
The agreement’s details have yet to be formally released. It includes $500 million for efforts to prevent homelessness, according to a source involved in the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly.
That funding is higher than the $359 million Brown had proposed in his May revision to the budget, but less than the more than $1 billion Democrats in the Senate and Assembly had requested.
“After detailed discussions, California is on the verge of having another on-time, balanced budget,” Brown said in a statement.
Homelessness funding emerged as one of the key priorities for the governor and lawmakers. Dollars approved by legislators have been slow to reach the streets as the number of homeless people across the state has swelled in recent years to 130,000.
While Los Angeles’ homeless population dipped slightly last year, Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city and county officials have asked the Legislature to increase state money for long-term and emergency programs. Garcetti cheered the new funding in an interview Friday.
“This is exactly what we need, exactly at the right time,” Garcetti said. “I’m very excited to see Sacramento step up and not just join us in this fight, but really lead in this fight.”
The budget deal provides only a third of what Garcetti and mayors from California’s 10 other largest cities had originally requested for homelessness programs. Garcetti said the funding makes the case for greater state involvement in housing and encourages Brown’s successor, who will take office next year, to continue spending.
“That was our wildest dream,” Garcetti said of the initial $1.5-billion request. “This is something that helps us move away from the nightmare.”
The budget agreement also sidesteps one of the more contentious issues: whether to offer access to Medi-Cal, the state’s healthcare system for the poor, to young adults and seniors who are in the U.S. illegally.
Currently, children from low-income families are eligible for full healthcare services known as Medi-Cal in California, along with similar programs in four other states and the District of Columbia. For a portion of the adults in the U.S. illegally, only emergency medical care is offered.
The framework, according to the source involved in the negotiations, instead will create a commission to broadly study California’s healthcare needs. That represents a concession by legislative Democrats, who had wanted general fund tax dollars spent on offering more services to the immigrant population — expanding full services to more young people and to senior citizens without legal status.
Last month, Brown proposed a $199.2-billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. That spending plan proposed that a large portion of the state’s current income tax windfall be socked away into a rainy-day reserve fund, filling the fund earlier than had been expected. Democrats in both the Assembly and Senate agreed with earmarking money for the reserve fund. Early information on the budget agreement did not include details on exactly how much money will be set aside.
The agreement comes one week before the Legislature’s constitutional deadline to send Brown a budget. That deadline was routinely missed in the past but has been honored since voters enacted Proposition 25 in 2010 — a law that allows budgets to be passed with a majority vote in each house, and which docks the pay of legislators for missing the June 15 deadline.
Lawmakers from both houses are expected to meet to consider the deal Friday afternoon.
12:10 p.m.: This article was updated with comments from L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.
This article was originally published at 11:25 a.m.