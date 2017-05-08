Legislature will keep Eric Holder as outside counsel for another month, but longer-term plans are unclear

The initial three-month contract for former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder to serve as outside counsel to the California Legislature is being extended for another month, legislative leaders said Monday.

But long-term plans to keep Holder and his firm, Covington & Burling, on contract to provide additional legal firepower against the Trump administration are still to be determined.

Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) told The Times he planned to "move forward" in retaining Covington's services indefinitely.

But Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) was less open-ended in discussing future work with the firm.

"We're renewing the contract for a month," Rendon said in an interview. "Then we'll evaluate."

Hiring Holder was an unorthodox and high-profile move, signaling California legislators’ pugnacious stance toward the Trump administration even before the president was sworn into office.

Agreement between California Legislature and Covington & Burling »

Though Covington's role has been behind the scenes, both legislative leaders said the firm's attorneys gave input on some of the most pressing issues facing the Legislature, including the constitutionality of De León’s proposal to make California a so-called sanctuary state, and a Senate effort to enshrine federal environmental protections in state law.

Rendon said Holder also advised lawmakers to refrain from being too aggressive in pursuing a "states’ rights" legal strategy at the risk of creating legal precedent that could be damaging later on.

"If we pursue a pure ‘states’ rights’ stance, that may tie our hands if there was someone else in the White House or if Congress was somehow different," Rendon said.

A spokesman for Rendon said Covington would also be working on an amicus brief siding with Santa Clara County, which has sued the Trump administration over its executive order on sanctuary cities.

The contract, which was initially set at $25,000 a month for three months, expired at the end of April. The cost is being covered by the Senate and Assembly operating budgets.

As De León explores keeping Covington on contract long-term, he said, "we're going to look for diverse streams of funding to see how we can cover those costs without it coming from the general fund."

The Senate leader said the first months of President Trump’s tenure have underscored the need for ramped-up legal assistance, even though some of his early executive orders — such as his travel ban on visitors from certain Muslim-majority countries — have so far stumbled in the courts.

“I still do think it's dire, there's no question about it,” De León said. “We've never had a president who has churned out so many executive orders with a very clear intent to undermine the state of California.”

Though Trump has been stymied by the courts, De León added, “as long as the intent is there to undermine California at every which way possible, we have to be prepared to defend California and our economic prosperity.”

Rendon said Californians have “certainly” gotten their money’s worth in hiring Covington. But he was less certain about whether the Assembly and Senate were on the same page about the contract’s future.

“I'm not sure,” Rendon said. “I know we're on the same page of wanting to extend for another month.”

Caption Protest music in the era of Trump Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Caption Protest music in the era of Trump Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Caption L.A. riots: 25 years later Los Angeles area authors, journalists and officials recount the days after the verdicts in the Rodney King beating case and discuss the impact on L.A. communities and where the city still has to go. Los Angeles area authors, journalists and officials recount the days after the verdicts in the Rodney King beating case and discuss the impact on L.A. communities and where the city still has to go. Caption White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is under fire for saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to forget about the Holocaust when he compared Adolph Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during a cringe-worthy televised briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He later clarified his answer. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to forget about the Holocaust when he compared Adolph Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during a cringe-worthy televised briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He later clarified his answer. Caption Opposing views on refugees in Montana In Montana's Flathead Valley, where some of the state's most liberal and conservative communities sit side by side, the national debate over refugees and Trump's travel ban has taken on added significance as refugees are being resettled in the state. In Montana's Flathead Valley, where some of the state's most liberal and conservative communities sit side by side, the national debate over refugees and Trump's travel ban has taken on added significance as refugees are being resettled in the state. Caption School in Calexico draws majority of its students from across the border Of the Christian school’s roughly 300 students, about 85% are Mexican citizens. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) Of the Christian school’s roughly 300 students, about 85% are Mexican citizens. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

melanie.mason@latimes.com

Follow @melmason on Twitter for the latest on California politics.

Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder visits Sacramento to meet with his clients: California's legislators

California braces for a Trump presidency by tapping former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder for legal counsel

Updates from Sacramento