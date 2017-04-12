Trying to keep up with the latest Trump news? Some stories you should pay attention to

Donald Trump’s 100th day in office is just around the corner. Nowadays, it feels as though if you blink, you miss a major story. Having trouble keeping your eyes wide open? Look no further:
Last weekend
- The headliner. Late last week, the U.S. launched 60 Tomahawk missiles on Syria. For obvious reasons, the news carried over through the weekend, and the debate over whether Trump had the authority to make that decision continued.
Monday, April 10
- The headliner. Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, filling Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat. “I got it done in the first 100 days!” Trump exclaimed.
- What you might have missed. A top national security official is leaving the White House. K.T. McFarland, the principal deputy national security advisor, previously served under the Nixon, Ford and Reagan administrations.
Tuesday, April 11
- The headliner. Press Secretary Sean Spicer is under fire for comparing Adolf Hitler to Syrian President Bashar Assad and incorrectly saying that the German dictator never used chemical weapons. He also referred to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers.” All in all, it was a major flub.
- Then news broke late Tuesday night. The Washington Post reported that the FBI received a court order to investigate Trump adviser Carter Page last summer. The U.S. believed he was acting as a Russian agent.
- What you might have missed. Republicans won a special election in Kansas. Why is that worth paying attention to? These smaller elections (compared to midterms) can be early indicators of what’s to come.
- Trump tweets. “North Korea is looking for trouble,” the president tweeted. The following day, China told Trump to take it down a notch. In a phone call, Chinese President Xi Jinping advised Trump to avoid military confrontation.
- Ongoing drama. The White House didn’t exactly accuse the Kremlin of knowing about Syria’s poison-gas attack in advance, but it did accuse Russia of trying to cover up the information.
Wednesday, April 12
- The headliner. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Russia, trying to push for the country to end its support for Assad. After Russian President Vladimir Putin lashed out at the U.S. for its cover-up allegations, Putin agreed to meet with Tillerson.
- What you might have missed. In a continued turnabout, Trump is downplaying Steve Bannon’s role in helping his campaign. “I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” he said.
Can’t get enough? We've got you covered for all of Trump's first 100 days. » »
Grade the president
Now that you’re all caught up, here’s your chance to tell us what you think of Trump as we track his major moves in the first 100 days.
Grading opens every Friday and closes at the end of Monday. We’ll be posting your responses, so subscribe to our newsletter to be notified when they go up.
See Trump’s grades so far »
Missing something? Email colleen.shalby@latimes.com and melissa.leu@latimes.com or tweet us @cshalby and @melissaleu.
ALSO